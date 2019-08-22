2 people found slain in PB mobile home

Pine Bluff police are investigating the slayings of a man and woman who were found inside a mobile home early Tuesday, according to a police report.

Officers found 54-year-old David Heard and 35-year-old Marquita Harris unresponsive inside 4218 W. Hepburn St. after getting a call to check on the home about 2:45 a.m., a news release by the Pine Bluff Police Department stated. The pair were later pronounced dead.

The call came about an hour after officers were dispatched to the area in reference to gunshots, authorities said.

According to the report, the person who owned the home requested the welfare check. The owner told authorities a 50-year-old man who also lived in the residence heard shots inside the house.

The 50-year-old told the homeowner he was asleep at the time and fled the home through his bedroom window, the report states. Two other people were living in the home at the time, he said, though the report doesn't indicate whether Heard and Harris were the residents he described.

Officers who checked the home found the living-room door partially open, police said.

Detectives are investigating the deaths as the city's 19th and 20th homicides of the year, according to authorities.

Metro on 08/22/2019