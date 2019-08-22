2020 A Garden Odyssey is the theme for the 2020 Arkansas Flower & Garden Show which will be held at Barton Coliseum on February 28, 29 and March 1 (2020 is a leap year).

The AFGS Board met recently at the State Fairgrounds to discuss options on making the show better than ever.

Joining the board were some of the key garden designers and booth vendors. We talked about what was working and what wasn't. We seriously listen to your comments too. One thing people didn't like was having to walk to a variety of buildings to see everything. So, we are moving everything into Barton Coliseum next year, using all parts of the space they have.

We toured the facility to get ideas.

Better lighting is one thing we would like to see, so we are investigating options for that---it is a big space to light.



A team has been tasked with creating a more efficient layout of the space, and that should be up and running soon.

If you haven't been to the Arkansas Flower & Garden Show the past two years since our move to the fairgrounds, you really need to come and see it. Parking is AMAZING--free and ample spaces! Parcel pickup is a breeze, allowing you to drive right up to the door to get your items.



Food options improved last year and will be even better with more options this year. We had a very tasty lunch after our tour and then had a brief wrap up board meeting.



I think everyone was fired up and reinvigorated about the AFGS after our meeting. The mission behind the show is to educate the public, promote horticulture and provide Greening of Arkansas grants to communities across the state, and college scholarships to the next generation of horticulturists. Join us in that mission. Mark your calendars now. You don't want to miss out.