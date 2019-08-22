4-star Harrison Ingram has an 'amazing' visit, plans official visit

Junior small forward Harrison Ingram’s visit to Arkansas on Thursday made a major impact on him, and the Razorbacks will get an official visit because of the trip.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman’s analysis of Ingram’s game blew him away.

“It was amazing,” Ingram said. “Never had a coach break my game down to the small details and tell me what I need to work on. Love this school. Will definitely get an official visit.”

Ingram, 6-7, 210 pounds of Saint Mark's School in Dallas has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Georgetown, Houston, Marquette, SMU, UCLA, Stanford and others. The entire staff made him feel wanted in Fayetteville.

“All coaching staff was there and made me feel wanted and I’m also good friends with a player in the team named Mason Jones,” Ingram said. “He played AAU basketball with my brother, and Coach Musselman’s nephew goes to my high school.”

ESPN rates Ingram a four-star recruit, the No. 17 small forward and No. 57 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

He averaged 18.4 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for his high school.

Ingram hasn’t experienced what he felt at Arkansas.

“The family atmosphere and even in our hotel everyone was so nice,” he said. “Never been anywhere where I feel so loved.”