Arkansas man killed after being struck by vehicle on side of I-49

A Bentonville man died Wednesday night after a vehicle veered off Interstate 49 and struck him as he was standing along the highway, state police said.

Ricky Schwellinger, 46, was beside a Chrysler parked on the outside shoulder of southbound I-49 shortly after 10:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said a 2015 Dodge traveling south on the interstate veered off the road, sideswiped the Chrysler and another stopped vehicle and then hit Schwellinger.

The driver of the Dodge wasn't identified. No other injuries were listed in the report, which described conditions as clear and dry.

At least 299 people have died in crashes statewide this year, according to preliminary numbers.