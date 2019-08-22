Arkansas schedules 2-for-1 with Tulsa

An Tulsa football helmet sits on the sideline before an NCAA football game against SMU, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

— Arkansas and Tulsa will resume their football series in 2026, the first of three scheduled meetings between the programs in the next decade.

The Razorbacks and Golden Hurricane are scheduled to play Nov. 21, 2026, and Sept. 1, 2029, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, and Sept. 4, 2027, at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa.

The 2027 and 2029 meetings will be season openers based on the current NCAA calendar.

Arkansas has played Tulsa 73 times and leads the series 56-14-3.

The Razorbacks have played the Golden Hurricane more than any other nonconference opponent, but Arkansas has not played a game in Tulsa since a 44-34 loss to the Golden Hurricane on Nov. 22, 1952.

The last 42 games between the teams have been played in Arkansas, including 40 meetings in Fayetteville where the Razorbacks defeated Tulsa 23-0 last October.

The Arkansas and Tulsa campuses are separated by about 110 miles, or two hours of drive time. Tulsa is one of the largest out-of-state alumni bases for Arkansas.

The Arkansas-Tulsa agreement is similar to an agreement the Razorbacks signed with Memphis earlier this year in that Arkansas will get two home games in exchange for one game on the road in a regional city that has long been important to the Razorbacks' recruiting. Arkansas is scheduled to play at Memphis in 2025 host the Tigers in 2026 and 2028.