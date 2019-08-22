Body found in northeast Arkansas ID'd as missing man

A body found by a Blytheville worker mowing on the roadside Monday has been identified as a missing man, officials said Thursday.

A mower discovered the body of Kevondre Williams, 23, of Blytheville in the rural area near the 2400 block of South Elm Street in Blytheville, according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.

He said that approximately six hours prior to the discovery family members of Williams reported to officers that he was a missing person. They said he was last seen on August 13.

Thompson said the death has been ruled a homicide.