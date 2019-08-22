Death of 49-year-old considered suspicious, Arkansas sheriff says

A body found near a rural Independence County home earlier this week has been identified, and the death is being investigated as suspicious, authorities said on Thursday.

Sheriff Shawn Stephens said officials have confirmed the 49-year-old man's name but aren't releasing it publicly pending notification of family.

No information on the cause of death or what made it appear suspicious has been released.

In a statement earlier this week, the sheriff's office said the body was found outside a home in southern Independence County.