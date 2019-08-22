Sections
Fishing hot spots

story.lead_photo.caption This file photo shows a spotted bass that bit a minnow at Beaver Lake. Minnows are excellent to catch all kinds of fish including bass, crappie, walleye and catfish. - Photo by Flip Putthoff

FISHING HOT SPOTS

LAKE NORRELL Bass fishing is good on minnows and plastics. Bream fishing is excellent on crickets near the shoreline. Catfish have been hitting nightcrawlers. Crappie are biting No. 6 crappie minnows.

LAKE CONWAY Bass fishing is good on plastic worms or jigs. Bream are biting worms and crickets. Crappie are biting small jigs with white/chartreuse tails and crappie minnows. Catfish are being caught on limblines and trotlines with perch, goldfish, nightcrawlers or bream.

ARKANSAS RIVER (Little Rock Pool) Bass fishing is excellent on buzzbaits, reel pumpkin and blue jigs, black Bandit 200 crankbaits and Texas-rigged gitzits. Spinnerbaits and crankbaits are going to get the most action. Catfish are biting stink bait below Murray Lock & Dam. Bream are biting redworms.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 08/22/2019

Print Headline: Fishing hot spots

