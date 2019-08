Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

EVENT Tour Championship

SITE Atlanta

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE East Lake GC (Par 70, 7,346 yards)

PURSE $46 million

WINNER'S SHARE $15 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Tiger Woods

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday, noon-1:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; NBC, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Scandinavian Invitation

SITE Gothenburg, Sweden

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Hills GC (Par 70, 6,685 yards)

PURSE $1.66 million

WINNER'S SHARE $276,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Paul Waring

ARKANSANS ENTERED Pep Angles

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 4 a.m.-6 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT CP Women's Open

SITE Aurora, Ontario

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Magna Golf Club (Par 71, 6,675 yards)

PURSE $3.25 million

WINNER'S SHARE $337,500

DEFENDING CHAMPION Brooke Henderson

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Boise Open

SITE Boise, Idaho

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Hillcrest CC

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Sangmoon Bae

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Nicolas Echavarria

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Boeing Classic

SITE Snoqualmie, Wash.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge (Par 72, 7,264 yards)

PURSE $2.1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $315,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Scott Parel

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sports on 08/22/2019