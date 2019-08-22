Hole in ones

Aces in the hole

DON CROW, No. 8 Links at the Rock (North Little Rock), pitching wedge, 87 yards. Witnesses: Gordon Taylor, Tom Callaway, Andy Wells

TERRY MILAM, No. 16 Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), wedge, 118 yards. Witnesses: Kent Griffin, Larry Sparks

MIKE DICKEY, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, pitching wedge, 112 yards.

MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

or sports@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 08/22/2019