Jonesboro shooting leaves one injured; witness dies after medical emergency, police say

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left a woman injured. A witness also died at the police station after experiencing a medical emergency, according to the department.

Police said in a Facebook post they do have a person of interest in the shooting but did not identify the individual.

According to the post, around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, police received multiple reports of shots fired near French and Bradley streets.

Police arrived and were advised of a fight that led to gunfire. They were told a gunshot victim was being treated at St. Bernards Medical Center.

Police said a witness who was with the victim told officers the duo was riding in a vehicle on French Street when Honesty Williams, 18, was struck in the shoulder by a bullet.

Several witnesses came to the police station, and one experienced a medical emergency and collapsed, police said. CPR was administered to Jaunita Thompson, 43, and she was taken to St. Bernards, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said no other injuries related to the shooting have been reported, and no additional information will be released because the investigation is ongoing.