VIDEO: The List - Ethan Stovall

by Chip Souza | August 22, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. | Updated August 26, 2019 at 10:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Ethan Stovall, Mansfield quarterback, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Springdale Har-Ber's Wildcat Stadium.

ETHAN STOVALL

SENIOR QUARTERBACK

SCHOOL Mansfield

HEIGHT 6-2

WEIGHT 205

THE NUMBERS Put aside a knee injury in his sophomore season to lead Mansfield to its best year in at least a decade, and he's hoping to save his best for his senior year. ... Threw for 2,309 yards and 26 touchdowns with just seven interceptions last year in earning all-state honors for the second consecutive season ... Completed 170 of 282 passes for a 60 percent completion percentage. ... Led the Tigers in rushing, too, with 579 yards on 126 carries (4.6 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. ... Completed 16 of 21 passes for a season-high 360 yards and five touchdowns against Paris ... Threw for five touchdowns in 36-29 win over Greenland, tying a season-high. ... Rushed for a season-best 176 yards and threw for 198 and accounted for four touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 27-20 win in the first round of the playoffs. ... Has garnered attention from Kansas, Middle Tennessee State and Northwestern (La.) State along with a variety of Division II schools.

HE SAID IT "I just know the game better, feeling stronger and faster, and I'm ready to get out there. I feel like I'm ready to go. I think we'll be better than last year. We're ready for a big year."

Comments

