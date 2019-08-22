Sections
VIDEO: The List - Preston Crawford

by Chip Souza | August 22, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. | Updated August 26, 2019 at 10:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Preston Crawford, Bentonville running back, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Springdale Har-Ber's Wildcat Stadium.

PRESTON CRAWFORD

SENIOR RUNNING BACK

SCHOOL Bentonville High

HEIGHT 6-0

WEIGHT 190

THE NUMBERS Broke onto the scene a year ago as one of the top running backs in the 7A-West, he's put on more than 15 pounds and gotten quicker, too, for his senior season. ... Rushed for 921 yards on 155 carries (5.9 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. ... Topped the 100-yard rushing plateau four times last season, including a season-best 153 yards on 23 carries in the Tigers' 24-20 win over Fayetteville. ... Caught 14 passes for 49 yards and averaged 37.8 yards returning kicks on a limited basis.

HE SAID IT "This year I'm more fit and in better condition. I'm stronger in my core and faster. I needed to work on my breakaway speed, finishing plays and catching the ball out of the backfield. I'm going to be a more vocal leader and more into the game. I feel like we can go all the way. We've got lots of weapons on both sides of the ball."

THE LIST

Connor Flannigan – Fayetteville

Jonas Higson – Bentonville West

Gabe Huskey – Harrison

Cole Joyce – Bentonville High

Quade Mosier – Fayetteville

Micah Seawood – Springdale Har-Ber

Beau Stuckey – Fayetteville

Ethan Stovall – Mansfield

Nick Whitlatch – Bentonville West

Hunter Wood – Springdale Har-Ber

