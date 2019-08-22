Sections
Man arrested after recent UA grad's body found in burning SUV in Dallas

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:23 a.m. 1comment
Glen Richter

DALLAS — Police in Dallas say a 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman whose body was found this week in her burning SUV.

Authorities say Glen Richter was arrested and booked early Thursday into the Dallas County jail in the death of 22-year-old Sara Hudson, who worked in Dallas after graduating recently from the University of Arkansas.

Investigators say firefighters responded Monday evening to a report of a vehicle fire and Hudson's body was found inside after the flames were extinguished. Authorities say she died of "homicidal violence."

Her family says she was intending to meet with friends to celebrate her birthday.

Police have not revealed a motive in the killing.

Online jail records don't indicate whether Richter has an attorney to answer the charges.

Comments

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    August 22, 2019 at 9:37 a.m.

    angry 49yr old involuntary celibate.
    the government really should go around and round up everyone who wears glasses
    everyone who doesnt have kids or is just ugly
    and put them in a gas chamber.
    save lives.
    gas the in-cels.
