Man found dead in central Arkansas home after deputies receive shots fired call

A homicide investigation is underway after deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's office found a deceased man inside a home, spokesman Cody Burk said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 5:20 p.m. to a shots fired call at Wilkerson Drive, which is a private road that runs off Colonel Glenn Road, Burk said.

“When deputies arrived they found a deceased male inside the house,” he said. “We are talking to neighbors at the scene to determine if anybody knows what happened.”

Burk said they believe they have an identity for the victim, but they are waiting for the State Crime Lab to confirm their theory and the cause of death.

“We are expecting to be able to release more information soon,” he said.