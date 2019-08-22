Neighbors set to host 5-star Elauna Eaton

Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors and his staff will host ESPN 5-star guard Elauna Eaton for an official visit this weekend.

Eaton (6-0), of Nettleton, had 34 scholarship offers, but announced a top five of Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Southern California and North Carolina State in late July.

ESPN also rates Eaton the No. 11 guard and No. 46 overall recruit in the nation for the 2020 class.

As a junior, Eaton averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game while leading the Raiders to a 25-3 record and the second round of the state tournament before falling to eventual state champion Little Rock Christian. She shot 48 percent from the field, 37 percent beyond the 3-point line and 74 percent from the free throw line.

Eaton has also set dates to officially visit Southern Cal on Sept. 20-22, North Carolina State on Sept. 27-29 and Ole Miss on Oct. 4-6.