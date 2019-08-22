ON THE GO: Opera in the Rock stages one-act Menotti opera as a radio play

Diane Kesling (left) and Christine Donahue (right) in The Old Maid and the Thief. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Wendy Kelley

'BROADCAST' OPERA

Opera in the Rock stages Gian Carlo Menotti's one-act opera The Old Maid and the Thief: A 1939 Radio Hour, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $35, $25 for students. $50 VIP. Visit centralarkansastickets.com or oitr.org.

BEARDED SINGER

Country star Chris Stapleton brings his "All American Road Show" to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $39-$89. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

BIRTHPLACE JAZZ

Enjoy An Evening of Jazz on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. at the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site, 117 S. Hervey St. in Hope. The concert features the Arrowhead Jazz Band of New Orleans Jazz National Historic Site, Kenneth Wiley of Prescott, and the G-Code Band of Dallas. It's free for everyone and lawn chairs are welcome. Call (870) 777-4455 for more information.

BIG NOISE

Wynonna & The Big Noise — that's Wynonna Judd, y'all — performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fine Arts Center, East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Tickets are $39. Call (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, or visit eacc.edu.

BID SUMMER GOODBYE

Low Cut Connie headlines the finale of the Murphy USA Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m. Saturday in the Murphy Arts District Amphitheatre, 105 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Country singer and Van Buren native Abby Lindsey opens the show. The concert culminates in a celebration that includes a farmers market, followed by children's activities, carriage rides, a car show, Baggo tournament, Grill Wars pizza cook-off and, at 6:15, the Showdown at Sunset live gunfight re-enactment on the steps of the Courthouse, 101 N. Washington Ave. Admission to all is free. Call (870) 863-4547 or visit eldomad.com or mainstreeteldorado.org.

BLUEGRASS BLAST

Grammy-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers performs at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Ozark Highlands Theater at at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $20 and $30. Call (870) 269-3851 or visit OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.

BIRTHDAY BARKS

Bark Bar, 1201 S. Spring St., Little Rock, is celebrating its second birthday with a "Dog Days of Summer" party, 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Humans must be 21 or older; dogs must be at least 4 months. Limit of three dogs per person. Vaccination documents required for first-time visits. Tickets are $10 for one dog and its human. Call (501) 295-3989.

'BEST OF MOTOWN'

"The Best of Motown and More," a tribute show featuring music by The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Delfonics, The Chi-Lites and others, will be onstage 2 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Prairie Center, 2807 U.S.165 South, Stuttgart. Tickets are $25 and $35. Call (870) 673-4201, Extension 1896, or visit tinyurl.com/yyrcn4gm.

Weekend on 08/22/2019