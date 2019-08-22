Orioles tie record for HRs allowed, beat Royals

BALTIMORE -- In his trying first season as the Orioles' manager, Brandon Hyde was not the least bit concerned about his team tying a dubious record on a night it cruised to an easy victory.

Baltimore matched a major league mark by allowing its 258th home run this season, but the Orioles hit four of their own in an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

"We've given up a ton of homers," Hyde said. "What's the record ... 258? So, if it's 259 or 330, I don't care. I just want us to get better on the mound and obviously finish this year and go into next year trying to do a better job of keeping the ball in the ballpark and staying off the barrel, but home runs are up. ... We're all tired of seeing them and hopefully we can get better going forward."

Anthony Santander and Renato Nunez hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning for Baltimore, which won its first series since July 25-27 at the Los Angeles Angels.

Jonathan Villar opened the scoring with a two-run shot, while Hanser Alberto put the game away with a three-run blast in the sixth.

Whit Merrifield homered leading off the third for Kansas City. The 2016 Cincinnati Reds owned the previous record for home runs allowed in a season, but the Orioles have 35 games to surpass them.

Aaron Brooks (3-7) picked up his first win in eight starts with the Orioles since being claimed on waivers from Oakland on July 6. He allowed 1 run and 7 hits with 4 strikeouts over 5 innings. It was also his first victory since April 11.

Villar put the Orioles ahead 2-0 in the second with his home run off Mike Montgomery (3-6), whose streak of 14 consecutive scoreless innings was snapped. Stevie Wilkerson later hit an RBI double. He finished with a career-high three hits.

"Credit them," Montgomery said. "They had a good game plan, they did a good job of making me work, chasing pitches that I wanted them to chase. I wasn't executing pitches as well as I have the last few weeks, but that happens. They did a good job, just trying to battle."

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 0 Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hit shutout of MLB's second-highest scoring team, racking up 12 strikeouts for Chicago in a victory over host Minnesota.

RAYS 7, MARINERS 6 Kevin Kiermaier drove in four runs, including a solo home run in the ninth, and Tampa Bay beat visiting Seattle.

RANGERS 8, ANGELS 7 Hunter Pence drove in three runs, including an RBI single in the ninth, that pushed host Texas past Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 4, PADRES 2 Luis Castillo pitched six solid innings, Jose Iglesias hit a solo home run and Cincinnati beat visiting San Diego.

ROCKIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Tim Melville pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in his first major league appearance in almost two years, and Colorado beat host Arizona.

NATIONALS 11, PIRATES 1 Patrick Corbin pitched eight scoreless innings and Asdrubal Cabrera hit a three-run home run as visiting Washington rolled over Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 0 Adeiny Hechavarria and Ronald Acuna Jr. each hit a two-run home run as host Atlanta beat Miami.

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 3 (7) Mike Moustakas homered and Keston Hiura drove in two runs to lead visiting Milwaukee over St. Louis in a rain-shortened game.

CUBS 12, GIANTS 11 Kris Bryant hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth to give host Chicago a comeback victory over San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 5, RED SOX 2 Bryce Harper homered and Corey Dickerson added a triple and a single to help visiting Philadelphia beat Boston.

METS 4, INDIANS 3 (10) J.D. Davis lined an RBI single with two outs that capped a two-run rally in the 10th inning and host New York beat Cleveland.

