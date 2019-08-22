Professional tennis results

ATP World Tour
Winston Salem Open
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $717,955
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Round of 16
Steve Johnson, United States def. Casper Rudd (12), Norway, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada def. Miomir Kecmanovic (13), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.
Benoit Paire (1), France def. Ugo Humbert (15), France, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland def. Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra (16), Spain, 6-3, 6-1.
John Millman (14), Austria, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.
Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain def. Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-0.
WTA
Bronx Open
At Cary Leeds Center
New York
Purse: $226, 750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second round
Karolina Muchova (10), Czech Republic, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (9), Belarus, 6-1, 6-4.
Wang Qiang (1), China, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-1, 6-4.
Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
