Professional tennis results

Today at 2:36 a.m.

ATP World Tour

Winston Salem Open

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $717,955

Surface: Hard-Outdoor

Singles

Round of 16

Steve Johnson, United States def. Casper Rudd (12), Norway, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada def. Miomir Kecmanovic (13), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Benoit Paire (1), France def. Ugo Humbert (15), France, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland def. Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra (16), Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

John Millman (14), Austria, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain def. Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-0.

WTA

Bronx Open

At Cary Leeds Center

New York

Purse: $226, 750 (Intl.)

Surface: Hard-Outdoor

Singles

Second round

Karolina Muchova (10), Czech Republic, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (9), Belarus, 6-1, 6-4.

Wang Qiang (1), China, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-1, 6-4.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Professional tennis results

