Sarah Huckabee Sanders hired as Fox News commentator

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Sanders seems to be in an enviable position as she leaves the White House for a possible run for governor in her home state of Arkansas. She has the tacit endorsement of a president popular in the state and Arkansas political connections that go back to her dad Mike Huckabee’s 10 1/2 years as governor. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Former White House Press Secretary and Arkansas native Sarah Huckabee Sanders will join Fox News as a contributor, the network announced Thursday. She wrote on Twitter that her first appearance on the network will be Sept. 6 on Fox and Friends.

Sanders will provide "political commentary and analysis" for Fox News, according to a news release.

Sanders’ father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, has also been a contributor to Fox News and related channels.

Excited to join @FoxNews as a contributor, looking forward to being with the @foxandfriends team for my first hit on September 6th. https://t.co/Jb2HCFc1aM — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 22, 2019

Sanders left the White House at the end of June to head back to Arkansas.

Her tenure in the White House included the end of daily press briefings and an admission to federal investigators she had misled reporters about the departure of former FBI Director James Comey.

When President Donald Trump announced Sanders’ departure from the White House on Twitter, he wrote that he hoped she would run for governor of Arkansas.

Her father confirmed in a June radio interview that she was considering a run for the position, up for election in 2022.

Huckabee added, though, that “she has not had time to come up for air in the past three years” and her immediate plans are to “get her kids enrolled in school in Arkansas for the fall, go to vacation, just have some downtime.”