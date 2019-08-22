Sex case puts man in prison

A 58-year-old child killer and convicted sex offender is heading back to prison for molesting an acquaintance and failing to tell authorities where he was living after he was released on parole.

Sentencing papers filed Monday by deputy prosecutor Matt Stauffer show that Floyd Campbell Stanfield of Little Rock pleaded guilty before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims to second-degree sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender, in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence.

According to Stanfield's plea agreement, negotiated by Public Defender Rebecca Ferguson, the original rape charge, which carries a potential life sentence, was reduced to a sexual-assault charge, an admission of sexual contact that carries a 20-year maximum penalty, while a second count of failure to register was dropped.

Court filings show that a 74-year-old neighbor accused Stanfield, who also has convictions for burglary and breaking or entering, last Halloween of attacking her in her sleep and raping her, despite her efforts to fight him off. She had bruises on her shoulders, and a medical examination showed she also had intimate injuries.

Stanfield was arrested Nov. 7 on Southern Oaks Drive in Little Rock, a couple of houses down from the woman's residence, by police investigating a complaint about a suspicious person. He has been jailed ever since.

Stanfield told police that he and the woman regularly had consensual sex. He told police that she didn't like him drinking and that she likely made up the rape accusation because of his drinking, court filings show.

Stanfield was free on bond at the time after an arrest four months earlier, in July 2018, for failing to register. According to a police report, shortly after being paroled in June 2018, Stanfield reported to Pulaski County sheriff's deputies that he was living at Chance Sobriety Ministries at 12127 Gabriel Lane in North Little Rock.

The next month, deputies, trying to confirm his compliance with the 22-year-old registration law, discovered that Stanfield was not living at the facility and that workers there did not even know who he was, authorities said.

Stanfield is required to register because of a January 1983 conviction for raping a pregnant acquaintance at knifepoint. Details of the offense were not immediately available, and according to the arrest report, law enforcement authorities have "limited official documentation" about the conviction.

In May 1990, Stanfield fatally shot a 5-year-old boy, Robert Draggs Jr., in Pine Bluff. The boy was struck in the head while he was playing outside his home at 15015 Mulberry St. and died two days later. Stanfield, then living in Pine Bluff, had fired a gun while chasing his girlfriend, who was a neighbor of the boy's family, after the couple had argued. She was not injured.

Charged with capital murder in Jefferson County and facing a potential life sentence, Stanfield, then 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in January 1991 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

An April 2011 arrest with a shotgun at his Southern Oaks home netted him five years on probation when he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

But he was sent back to prison in May 2013 after pleading guilty to aggravated assault on a family member --after a January 2013 arrest for trying to hit his son, Christopher Walker, in the head with a hammer at the family home at 802 W. 50th St. in North Little Rock -- and for failing to register as a sex offender.

Court records show Stanfield formally changed his name from Floyd Campbell in June 2011.

Metro on 08/22/2019