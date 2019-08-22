State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER -- -- -- --

BISHOP PARK PONDS Fair Good Good --

CLEAR Poor Good Good Poor

CONWAY Good Good Good Fair

GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Poor Good Good Good

MAUMELLE Fair Good Good Fair

NORRELL Good Excellent Good Fair

OVERCUP -- -- Good --

LAKE PECKERWOOD -- -- -- --

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Excellent Good --

SUNSET Good Good Good --

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --

WINONA Excellent Good Good Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Excellent Good Fair --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Good Good Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) With expected normal river conditions over the next week, anglers should see the typical fly-fishing patterns of midges, soft hackles, emergers, sowbugs and streamers be productive. Consider pink and cotton candy bodies on chartreuse jigheads for Trout Magnet spin-fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Fair Good -- Good

NORFORK Good Good -- Good

WHITE RIVER Big rainbow trout have been biting live worms (usually redworms or nightcrawlers) and spoons with a flash of red. Yellow or red PowerBait and frozen shrimp are catching smaller rainbow trout. Big brown trout are biting live minnows and lures with orange bellies. For fly-fishing this week, peach- or orange-colored egg patterns have proven successful.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Good Good Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons and jigs between Houseman Access and Walden Flats.

FAYETTEVILLE Good -- -- --

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Poor Good Good Fair

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES -- Excellent Good Good

CROWN Fair Good Good Poor

WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --

SPRING RIVER The best fishing is near the campgrounds. Many islands, Spring River Oaks, Riverside Resort and Saddler Falls all have easy places to wade.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Good Good Good Fair

GREESON -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Poor Good Poor Good

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE Good Excellent Good Poor

DARDANELLE Good Good Good Fair

DEGRAY Fair -- -- Poor

HAMILTON Excellent Good -- Poor

NIMROD Good Fair Good Excellent

OUACHITA Fair Good Good Poor

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms, mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

MONTICELLO -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

