This date in baseball

1917 Pittsburgh's Carson Bigbee set a major league record -- since tied -- with 11 at-bats in a 22-inning game against Brooklyn. Pirate Elmer Jacobs pitched 162/3 innings in relief. The game was also the fourth consecutive extra-inning game by the Pirates for a total of 59 innings, a National League record.

1934 Pitcher Wes Ferrell hit two home runs to give the Boston Red Sox a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox in 12 innings. Trailing 2-1, Ferrell hit a home run in the eighth inning to tie the score and with two out in the 12th, Ferrell connected again for the game-winner.

1961 Roger Maris, en route to his 61-home run season, became the first player to hit his 50th home run in August. He connected off California pitcher Ken McBride in a 4-3 loss to the Angels.

1965 In the third inning of a game against Los Angeles, pitcher Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants hit catcher John Roseboro of the Dodgers in the head with his bat. A 14-minute brawl ensued and Roseboro suffered cuts on the head. Marichal thought Roseboro threw too close to his head when returning the ball to Sandy Koufax.

1971 The Oakland Athletics opened and closed the game with solo home runs to beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1. Boston pitcher Sonny Siebert gave up both, Bert Campaneris lead off the game and Reggie Jackson ended it with two out in the ninth inning.

1984 New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, at 19, struck out nine San Diego Padres to become the 11th rookie to strike out 200 batters in one season.

1989 Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers became the first pitcher to strike out 5,000 batters. Ryan struck out 13, walked 2 and allowed 5 hits in a 2-0 loss to Oakland. Ryan began the night needing six strikeouts and fanned Rickey Henderson swinging, leading off the fifth inning, for the record.

1999 Mark McGwire became the first player to hit 50 home runs in each of four consecutive seasons, hitting Nos. 49 and 50 in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets.

2007 The Texas Rangers became the first team in 110 years to score 30 runs in a game, setting an American League record in a 30-3 rout of the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the ninth time a major league team scored 30 runs, the first since the Chicago Colts set the major league mark in a 36-7 rout of Louisville in a National League game on June 28, 1897.

2016 Adrian Gonzalez hit three of the Dodgers' seven home runs -- driving in a career-high eight runs -- to lead Los Angeles to an 18-9 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Today's birthdays Braden Bishop, 26; Hunter Dozier, 28; Drew Hutchison, 29; Paul Molitor, 63; Carl Yastrzemski, 80.

-- The Associated Press

Sports on 08/22/2019