Three Travs go deep in victory over Hooks

Donnie Walton, Luis Liberato and Logan Taylor belted home runs, and Justin Dunn limited Corpus Christi to four hits in six innings as the Arkansas Travelers held off the Hooks 6-3 in front of an announced 2,402 at Dickey-Stephens Park on Wednesday night.

Walton led off the bottom of the first with his 11th home run, Liberato connected for his first home run of the season in the second, and Taylor slugged his sixth home run -- a three-run shot in the fifth -- to spark the Travelers to a 6-1 advantage.

Dunn (8-5) struck out seven and walked two. He gave up two runs, including a home run to Bryan De La Cruz to lead off the sixth inning. Wyatt Mills pitched a perfect ninth inning to collect his seventh save.

Brandon Bailey (4-4), who gave up the home runs to Walton and Liberato, took the loss. He allowed 6 hits, walked 3 and struck out 6. Arkansas scored four runs off reliever Carlos Sanabria, who gave up Taylor's home run.

Arkansas outhit the Hooks 10-9. Taylor, Jarred Kelenic and Nick Zammarelli each came up with two hits.

The Travelers improved to 5-3 vs. the Hooks and 21-21 vs. the South Division this season.

c. christi AB R H BI arkansas AB R H BI

DeLaCruz, cf 4 1 1 2 Walton, ss 4 1 1 1

Arauz, 2b 5 0 1 0 Cowan, 2b 3 0 1 0

Matijevic, lf 4 0 0 0 Kelenic, cf 3 1 2 0

Shaver, c 3 0 1 0 T.-Willims, cf 4 0 0 0

Adams, 1b 4 0 1 0 Liberato, lf 4 1 1 1

Wrenn, rf 3 1 1 0 Ahmed, 1b 3 1 1 1

Robinson, dh 4 1 2 0 Zmmrelli, dh 4 1 2 0

Duarte, ss 4 0 1 1 Taylor, 3b 4 1 2 3

Sierra, 3b 4 0 1 0 Thurman, c 4 0 0 0

TOTALS 35 3 9 3 totals 33 6 10 6

Corpus Christi 000 011 100 -- 3 9 0

Arkansas 110 040 000 -- 6 10 0

DP -- Corpus Christi 1. LOB -- Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 7. 2B -- Robinson. HR -- DeLaCruz (3), Walton (11), Liberato (1), Taylor (6). SB -- Kelenic. CS -- Cowan, Duarte.

C. CHRISTI IP H R ER BB SO

Bailey, L 4-4 4 6 2 2 3 6

Sanabria 1 4 4 4 0 1

Paredes 3 0 0 0 1 4

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn W, 8-5 6 4 2 2 2 7

Gerber 11/3 5 1 1 0 2

Haberer 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Mills S, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP -- Dunn. Umpires -- Home: Robinson; First: Ghani; Third: Barba. Time -- 2:52. Attendance -- 2,402.

At a glance

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. today

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock.

RADIO KARN-AM 920 in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: TBD; Hooks: RHP Forrest Whitley (0-2, 7.84 ERA)

TICKETS $13 box seats, $9 reserved, $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Karaoke Night

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Amarillo, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Amarillo, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Amarillo, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

Sports on 08/22/2019