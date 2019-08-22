Traffic accidents claim five lives, including bikers'

At least five people have died in recent traffic accidents, authorities said.

A North Little Rock man died early Wednesday when his motorcycle struck a guardrail along an interstate in North Little Rock, state police said.

Johnny Polite Jr., 31, was traveling west on Interstate 630 just after 12:30 a.m. when he took the Interstate 430 north exit, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said he then lost control of his Suzuki, left the road and struck a guardrail.

The road was dry at the time, and no other injuries or deaths were reported in the wreck, police said.

A 62-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday in McRae while crossing Arkansas 367. McRae, a White County town of nearly 700 people, is about midway between Little Rock and Newport.

A state police report said a 2012 Nissan Titan headed north on Arkansas 367 struck Alex Dewey Hayes Jr. just after 6 a.m. as he crossed the road.

Police said the highway was clear and dry at the time of the crash, though there was fog. Hayes of McRae was the only person injured or killed in the crash, according to the police. Police did not identify the Titan's driver.

A Junction City woman injured in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday has died, troopers said.

Jacqueline Lynn Childs, 52, rounded a curve while traveling south near 3000 Wesson Road in Junction City in south Arkansas, a crash report stated.

Troopers said her 1999 Mazda Miata failed to round the curve, ran off the road and struck a tree.

Childs was transported to a Louisiana hospital where she later died, troopers said.

Junction City is on the Arkansas-Louisiana border.

The road was dry at the time of the accident, and no other injuries or deaths were reported in the wreck, a report said.

In Washington County, a Fayetteville woman died when her vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic on Saturday, according to a report.

The wreck happened at 4324 W. Wedington Drive just before 11:20 p.m., police said.

According to authorities, Heather Rochelle Patrick, 35, was driving east when her 2002 Nissan crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Honda headed in the opposite direction.

Police said Patrick was killed in the collision, while the Nissan's driver, Randall Warren Ganyo, 68, of Fayetteville was injured.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry.

A 37-year-old man whose motorcycle hit a curb in White County before crashing into a mailbox earlier in the month has died, authorities said.

Terry David Baswell was riding a Honda CR300 north in the 1500 block of Arkansas 16 in Searcy when the crash happened on Aug. 13, according to a preliminary report by the state police.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Baswell's motorcycle struck the curb and rolled over, striking a mailbox, the report stated.

Troopers said Baswell, who was from Searcy, was taken to a hospital. He died on Aug. 14, according to a funeral home.

Authorities described conditions at the time of the accident as clear and dry.

