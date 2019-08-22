What Chad Morris said post-Day 18 of camp

• Practice notes: Offensive lineman Austin Capps (sprained knee) participated in the walkthrough and wore a brace/sleeve over his right knee. Koilan Jackson (knee) also took part in today's work with a black sleeve on his right leg. Defensive back Greg Brooks continues to wear a brace on his left hand/wrist after hyperextending his thumb in Arkansas' first scrimmage. Enoch Jackson, a freshman defensive lineman, had a brace on his left wrist.

• While the team was inside Walker Pavilion, defensive lineman Eric Gregory, who has missed a majority of camp with a high ankle sprain that required surgery, was on the grass practice field with a trainer working on agility and building strength in the ankle.

• Freshman receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Montaric Brown worked at punt return.

• Notable absences: Trey Knox (4th consecutive day), Cheyenne O'Grady and Colton Jackson.

Chad Morris

• Got some good work in yesterday. A lot of guys were limited by design. It's a chance for young guys to get in there. Overall, we came out healthy yesterday. We've still got to get our work in.

• Quarterbacks did good. Not going to name one today. Thought they did some good things and there's some things we need to work on.

• On today's walkthrough: We pulled off of them, which is what we do on Thursday. We wanted them to get an understanding of what a school week is going to look like. The Beanie Bowl will be a lot of game situations. You can't hit situations enough in camp.

• I think we've had a great camp. It's been a challenging camp mentally and physically. They responded the way we'd hoped. I think we've had a tremendous camp, and a physical one. That alone was why we pulled some guys out Wednesday.

• We'll name a starting quarterback next week at some point. I don't know if we'll play both of them. We'll definitely name one before the game.

• Ty Clary has had a good camp and I expect him to push it over the top this year. He's a guy we limited yesterday because of his workload in camp. It allowed Ricky Stromberg and Beaux Limmer to get in there a little bit. Shane Clenin got some work at center. We've run 3-4 guys at that position. Stromberg will play this season.

• Trey Knox is sick right now. Hope to have him back out ... don't anticipate him being out there tomorrow, but hope to have him back on Saturday. Cheyenne O'Grady has been jogging. We're hoping we'll get him full go by Tuesday/Wednesday. We'll reevaluate him soon.

• On quarterbacks: These guys are pros. They understand there's only one guy we're going to run out there, but they have to be ready when their name is called.

• We practice tackling the right way often. Every player at some point may have to tackle. In practice, when we tackle it's something we bring attention to in meetings. We address with video when guys may lead with the crown of their helmet. We also show clips of tackling done the right way.