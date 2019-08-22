WALLY HALL: Wendy Anderson was a beacon to many

There is a deep and profound sadness in Jonesboro.

It doesn't end there. It spreads to every life Wendy Anderson touched, and there are many.

A former children's minister, she touched lives from New Mexico to North Carolina and most states in between as Blake Anderson climbed the coaching tree.

The path included a sabbatical to Hubbard, Texas, where Blake worked in the family insurance business as he and Wendy got their marriage and life right with God.

The way they looked together, looked at each other and lived their lives gave no indication of anything but bliss in their relationship.

Blake Anderson told Chris Vannini of The Athletic, an online sports website, that he caused their marriage to suffer while he devoted himself to work and climbing the ladder of success.

Through spiritual and marital counseling, they worked it out. Two years later when he returned to coaching, it was with a philosophy of family before football.

That's something he brought with him to Jonesboro in 2014 after he became the head football coach at Arkansas State University.

Assistants are ordered to take spring weekends off and to take family vacations.

Blake followed some tough acts at ASU. Hugh Freeze, Gus Malzhan and Bryan Harsin all came for a year, earned bowl bids and cashed in with offers for bigger jobs.

Blake, born and raised in a small town, liked Jonesboro from the start.

So did Wendy, who became the second mom to five teams at her husband's side, which meant a lot of practices.

Wendy helped and supported what Blake needed. And as the daughter of a high school football coach, she knew what her husband needed sometimes before he did.

Blake has led ASU to five bowl games, giving the Red Wolves eight consecutive bowl appearances. They also have won two Sun Belt titles under Anderson.

He took a leave of absence on the same day Wendy died, and he was lying beside her when she took her final breath on this earth.

The mother of a daughter and two sons and an amazing wife to Blake, she will be laid to rest in Hubbard. But on Friday morning, Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro will be overflowing long before the 11 a.m. memorial service begins.

From the start of Wendy's fight with cancer to her final breath Monday night, the Andersons have been proud and strong about their religion.

In the spirit of Wendy's love for helping others, donations are requested for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.

There will not be a visitation or viewing, but they aren't necessary. She will be remembered for decades to come for the difference she made in thousands of lives all over the country.

. . .

There already was a sadness surrounding Jonesboro.

Earlier this month, Guy Kochel -- a man of many talents -- passed away.

Kochel, a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, is most remembered for taking an average track and field team at Arkansas State and making it a national contender.

During his 18 years at ASU, Kochel coached six Olympians, including a world-record holder and two who held American records.

He coached 34 All-Americans and worked with the Olympic Development Committee as a pole vault and high jump consultant. He coached in five international track meets, including the first Goodwill Games in Moscow.

After coaching, he became a successful investment adviser, and in 2004 he became pastor of Huntington Church in Jonesboro until last year.

He is missed by many.

