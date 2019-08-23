Arkansas musician Matt Stell to perform on 'Bachelor in Paradise' episode

A musician from Arkansas will be featured in an episode of the reality TV show "Bachelor in Paradise" that's set to debut next week.

The episode featuring Stell, a native of Center Ridge, will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ABC.

“It’s going to be a special episode,” Stell said in a Twitter video. “I was really excited to be a part of it.”

Stell taught himself to play guitar and sing in college, and he has been touring across the country this year, according to his website.

The episode will feature a performances of his song “Prayed for You,” which has been streamed more than 23 million times on Spotify.

Stell, once a Drury University basketball player, will also open for Chris Young later this year during a stadium tour.

Stell told People in an interview in July he hopes to complete a full-length album in the near future.