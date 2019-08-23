Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas musician Matt Stell to perform on 'Bachelor in Paradise' episode

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:38 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Center Ridge native Matt Stell. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Chase Lauer

A musician from Arkansas will be featured in an episode of the reality TV show "Bachelor in Paradise" that's set to debut next week.

The episode featuring Stell, a native of Center Ridge, will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ABC.

“It’s going to be a special episode,” Stell said in a Twitter video. “I was really excited to be a part of it.”

Stell taught himself to play guitar and sing in college, and he has been touring across the country this year, according to his website.

The episode will feature a performances of his song “Prayed for You,” which has been streamed more than 23 million times on Spotify.

Stell, once a Drury University basketball player, will also open for Chris Young later this year during a stadium tour.

Stell told People in an interview in July he hopes to complete a full-length album in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT