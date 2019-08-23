Sections
Authorities ID man found dead inside central Arkansas home

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:50 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office has identified the homicide victim found Thursday night as 18-year-old Steven McClendon of Little Rock.

The sheriff’s office said he died of an apparent gunshot wound in his home on Wilkerson Drive.

Deputies were sent around 5:20 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of shots being fired on Wilkerson Drive, a private road that runs off Colonel Glenn Road, Lt. Cody Burk said.

“We are working around the clock following up on leads,” the office wrote on Twitter Friday.

