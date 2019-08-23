Back on the hunt

For the first time since the start of the 2014 season, the Pulaski Academy Bruins aren't entering a season as defending Class 5A state champions.

Pulaski Academy saw its four-year run on top end thanks to rival Little Rock Christian in the Class 5A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

However, the Bruins, led by senior quarterback Braden Bratcher, are looking forward to the 2019 season and will attempt to reach their sixth consecutive state title game.

Coach Kevin Kelley, who has led the Bruins to seven state championships (2003, 2008, 2011, 2014-17) since 2003, is putting the onus on his current players to keep the program's winning tradition going.

"A lot of guys for a lot of years spent a lot of time, effort and self-sacrificed time and commitment to get our program to where it is," Kelley said. "It's their job [the current players] to give that same effort, if they sign up for this program, to keep it there. I told our guys it's hard to keep it there. Whatever the case, if you sign up for it, we expect you to do it.

"It's my job to push the buttons to get them there."

Little Rock McClellan Coach Maurice Moody led the Crimson Lions to Class 5A state championship game appearances in 2015 and 2017 against Pulaski Academy. He credited Little Rock Christian with doing what the Crimson Lions couldn't do in their two previous appearances -- beat the Bruins. But he said he believes that his team, which won 10 games a year ago, can make it back to War Memorial Stadium in its final season before moving on to the new high school in southwest Little Rock in the Little Rock School District.

"To be the champs, you have to beat the champs," Moody said. "Little Rock Christian did it last year. We got the blueprint to beat them [Pulaski Academy]. Little Rock Christian has the blueprint. We just have to finish it this year."

Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian, which have won the past five state titles, have made the 5A-Central Conference one of the most competitive leagues in the state. Little Rock Parkview and White Hall also made the playoffs from the Central a year ago.

Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said playing in the 5A-Central has helped his team prepare well for the postseason.

"We know that the 5A-Central is one of the toughest conferences in the state," Cohu said. "We had 2-3 teams that were in our conference that could have been playoff teams in other conferences. We just focus on the conference games and getting to the playoffs."

Harrison, a 12-win team in 2018, is led by senior running back Gabe Huskey. Huskey rushed for 2,150 yards and 33 touchdowns for the 5A-West Conference champion Goblins last season.

Morrilton, a Class 5A semifinalist a year ago, returns senior quarterback Jacolby Criswell. Criswell, a North Carolina oral commitment, injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage last season but came back before the playoffs. He finished with 1,426 offensive yards, including 1,109 passing yards, and 14 touchdowns (11 passing, 3 rushing).

Pulaski Academy is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 team in Class 5A. Kelley, though, believes that Little Rock Christian, Harrison and McClellan are teams that could be playing in the state championship game in December.

"Man, it's tough," Kelley said. "I know some of the media picked us because it's a safe pick. But I think Christian is really good. They've got a lot of guys coming back. Their receiver [Chris Hightower] and running back [Kendel Givens] are as good as anybody in the state for any classification.

"Harrison has a lot of guys back. They're really good. We got into a shootout with them last year and we had a couple of onside kicks to beat them.

"You look at McClellan. Coach Moody does a great job."

"You're going to have to go through one of those three teams to get to the finals. I'd put any one of those three teams up against anybody in the state."

When it comes to playing in the state's third-largest classification, there's never an easy week, Moody said. But it's a challenge he accepts.

"Every Friday night, you're going to roll up your sleeves up to play. You have tremendous ballgames," Moody said. "Very seldom are you going to have a ballgame where you know you're going to win. Class 5A is a tough classification, but we're looking forward to it."

2018 Class 5A postseason results

FIRST ROUND

Blytheville 41, Hot Springs Lakeside 27

Harrison 49, White Hall 7

LR Christian 63, Greenbrier 26

LR McClellan 24, Valley View 14

Morrilton 28, LR Parkview 26

Pulaski Academy 57, Alma 21

Texarkana 27, Nettleton 7

Wynne 10, Camden Fairview 6

OPEN None

QUARTERFINALS

Harrison 49, Wynne 14

LR Christian 48, Texarkana 24

Morrilton 45, Blytheville 20

Pulaski Academy 58, LR McClellan 8

SEMIFINALS

LR Christian 61, Morrilton 42

Pulaski Academy 75, Harrison 54

CHAMPIONSHIP

LR Christian 52, Pulaski Academy 38

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

Kevin Kelley has won seven state championships as Pulaski Academy’s coach since 2003, but the Bruins lost to Little Rock Christian in the Class 5A state championship game last season. Kelley said it’s his players’ responsibility to keep the winning tradition going. “It’s my job to push the buttons to get them there,” he said.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Senior quarterback Jacolby Criswell (7), a North Carolina oral commitment, leads a Morrilton team that was a Class 5A semifinalist last season.

