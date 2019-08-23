Bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing $413,000 from Northwest Arkansas church

FAYETTEVILLE -- A bookkeeper pleaded guilty Friday to stealing more than $400,000 from a Springdale church and was ordered to pay it all back.

Andra Nicole Smith, 41, of Fayetteville pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to a felony charge of theft of property.

Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Smith to 20 years probation and ordered her to pay the Assembly of God Church restitution for the money she took.

Prosecutors say Smith took $413,000. Lindsay ordered Smith to pay $50,000 immediately and then make payments of $1,500 per month on the $363,000 balance.

Smith was arrested in December after church officials noticed discrepancies in monthly financial statements and that money had gone missing.

An investigation revealed Smith had been taking money from the church since sometime in 2012, including $30,000 that was charged to a church credit card. Smith was a bookkeeper.

After being confronted, Smith wrote a letter to church officials admitting she stole the money, according to Springdale police.

Smith faced up to 20 years in prison.