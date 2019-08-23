Class 5A key games

5 key games

Greenbrier at Beebe (Aug. 30)

It's the first game for new Beebe coach Chris Gunter. Gunter, a Beebe graduate, returns to his alma mater after serving as the offensive coordinator at Alma. The Badgers and their fans will get used to seeing the ball in the air early on, as Gunter moves his team from the run-first Dead-T scheme.

Dumas at White Hall (Sept. 6)

Bobby Bolding remains in Jefferson County. But he's now at White Hall in Class 5A after spending 12 seasons at Pine Bluff. Bolding has championship credentials, having won three state championships in his career (2002 at Stuttgart and 2014-15 at Pine Bluff). He'll get his Bulldogs tenure started with a meeting with the Bobcats, who played in the Class 4A semifinals last season.

Morrilton at Harrison (Sept. 27)

The 5A-West schedule kicks off with a showdown between Morrilton and Harrison. Both Morrilton and Harrison played in the Class 5A semifinals a year ago, losing to Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy, respectively. This matchup will feature plenty of star power, including Morrilton QB Jacolby Criswell and Harrison RB Gabe Huskey.

Pulaski Academy at LR Christian (Oct. 4)

Little Rock Christian enters the season as defending Class 5A state champions, having defeated its rival Pulaski Academy. But Pulaski Academy will want to gain some revenge against the Warriors in west Little Rock. Get to Warrior Field early or you'll be standing along the fences surrounding the field for the whole game.

Wynne at Batesville (Oct. 18)

When it comes to Wynne and Batesville, always expect a tough game between these two Class 5A state championship contenders. The Yellowjackets and Pioneers are typically in the mix for the 5A-East Conference championship, so this game will be important for both teams by the time Week Seven rolls around.

Photo by Democrat-Gazette file photo

Running back Gabe Huskey leads defending 5A-West champion Harrison into a showdown with Morrilton on Sept. 27 in Harrison.

Sports on 08/23/2019