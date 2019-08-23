Class 5A Super Six

No. 1
Pulaski Academy
COACH Kevin Kelley
CONFERENCE 5A-Central
2018 RECORD 12-2
KEY RETURNERS QB Braden Bratcher (Sr., 6-0, 185); RB Izarius Woods (Jr., 6-0, 210); WR Jayden Kelley (Sr., 6-2, 190)
NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy saw its four-year run as Class 5A state champions end last season with a loss to rival Little Rock Christian in the 5A title game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. … Senior QB Braden Bratcher passed for 4,733 yards with 57 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2018. … Coach Kevin Kelley has led the Bruins to seven state championships (2003, 2008, 2011, 2014-17)
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 29 Springdale Har-Ber
Sept. 13 at Brentwood (Tenn.)
Ravenwood
Sept. 20 at Shreveport
Evangel Christian
Sept. 27 at LR Fair*
Oct. 4 at LR Christian*
Oct. 11 Maumelle*
Oct. 18 Beebe*
Oct. 25 at LR Parkview*
Nov. 1 at Watson Chapel*
Nov. 8 White Hall*
*5A-Central game
No. 2
Harrison
COACH Joel Wells
CONFERENCE 5A-West
2018 RECORD 12-1
KEY RETURNERS QB Ben Johnson (Sr., 6-0, 175); RB Gabe Huskey (Sr., 5-11, 175); WR Rilee Jones (Sr., 5-11, 160)
NOTEWORTHY Harrison enjoyed its best season under Coach Joel Wells, winning the 5A-West Conference championship and earning a trip to the Class 5A semifinals. … Senior RB Gabe Huskey was one of the state’s top rushers in 2018, rushing for 2,150 yards with 33 touchdowns.
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 30 at Pea Ridge
Sept. 6 at Mountain Home
Sept. 13 Siloam Springs
Sept. 27 Morrilton*
Oct. 4 at Clarksville*
Oct. 11 at Vilonia*
Oct. 18 Greenbrier*
Oct. 25 Alma*
Nov. 1 at Huntsville*
Nov. 8 Farmington*
*5A-West game
No. 3
Morrilton
COACH Cody McNabb
CONFERENCE 5A-West
2018 RECORD 8-5
KEY RETURNERS QB Jacolby Criswell (Sr., 6-2, 205); RB Xavier Clemons (Sr., 5-8, 170); WR Reggie Toney (Jr., 5-10, 165)
NOTEWORTHY Morrilton was without QB Jacolby Criswell for most of the regular season. Criswell returned before the playoffs and helped lead the Devil Dogs to the Class 5A semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Little Rock Christian.
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 30 at Searcy
Sept. 6 Russellville
Sept. 13 at LR Fair
Sept. 27 at Harrison*
Oct. 4 Greenbrier*
Oct. 11 at Alma*
Oct. 18 Huntsville*
Oct. 25 at Vilonia*
Nov. 1 Farmington*
Nov. 8 Clarksville*
*5A-West game
No. 4
Little Rock Christian
COACH Eric Cohu
Little Rock Christian head coach Eric Cohu is shown in this file photo.
CONFERENCE 5A-Central
2018 RECORD 13-1
KEY RETURNERS RB Kendel Givens (Sr., 5-8, 225); WR Chris Hightower (Sr., 6-2, 190); LB Jackson Woodard (Sr., 6-2, 205)
NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Christian won its first state championship last season. … Coach Eric Cohu is 22-3 in his first two seasons with the Warriors. … Senior RB Kendel Givens rushed for 1,559 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 30 at Batesville
Sept. 6 Vilonia
Sept. 20 at Greenbrier
Sept. 27 Watson Chapel*
Oct. 4 Pulaski Academy*
Oct. 11 at LR Fair*
Oct. 18 at LR Parkview*
Oct. 25 White Hall*
Nov. 1 at Maumelle*
Nov. 7 Beebe*
*5A-Central game
No. 5
Little Rock McClellan
COACH Maurice Moody
CONFERENCE 5A-South
2018 RECORD 10-2
KEY RETURNERS RB Jeremiah Atkins (Sr., 5-10, 185); OL DeShaun Alexander (Sr., 5-10, 275); LB Jordan Harris (Jr., 5-10, 185)
NOTEWORTHY It’s the last season of football at Little Rock McClellan, which is closing after the 2019-20 academic year. Students from McClellan and Little Rock Fair, as well as 300 students from Little Rock Hall, will attend a new high school in southwest Little Rock. … Crimson Lions Coach Maurice Moody has led the program to two Class 5A state championship games (2015 and 2017).
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 26 Pine Bluff Dollarway^
Sept. 13 at Sylvan Hills*
Sept. 20 LR Fair
Sept. 26 Hot Springs*
Oct. 4 at De Queen*
Oct. 11 at Hope*
Oct. 18 Texarkana*
Oct. 25 Magnolia*
Nov. 1 at Hot Springs Lakeside*
Nov. 8 Camden Fairview*
^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
*5A-South game
No. 6
Greenbrier
COACH Randy Tribble
Greenbrier head coach Randy Tribble is shown in this file photo.
CONFERENCE 5A-West
2018 RECORD 7-4
KEY RETURNERS RB Peyton Long (Sr., 5-9, 175); WR Ryan Barnard (Sr., 6-2, 200); FS Logan King (Sr., 5-11, 160)
NOTEWORTHY Greenbrier returns 15 starters from last season, including eight on offense and seven on defense. … Senior WR Ryan Barnard caught 24 passes for 365 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. … Coach Randy Tribble is 80-48 since 2008 at Greenbrier.
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 30 at Beebe
Sept. 13 Heber Springs
Sept. 20 LR Christian
Sept. 27 Huntsville*
Oct. 4 at Morrilton*
Oct. 11 Farmington*
Oct. 18 at Harrison*
Oct. 25 Clarksville*
Nov. 1 at Alma*
Nov. 8 at Vilonia*
*5A-West game
Print Headline: Class 5A Super Six
