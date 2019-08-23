Family, friends mourn UA grad killed in Dallas

Family and friends remembered Sara Hudson as kind to others and a leader for a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student organization devoted to fly fishing.

Dallas police Wednesday arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of capital murder after Hudson, a recent UA graduate, was found Monday evening inside her burning SUV parked near a row of restaurants and bars, police said. Authorities say she died of "homicidal violence."

Her family says she was intending to meet with friends to celebrate her birthday.

"She embraced and celebrated life to its utmost, and was always kind and gracious to others," Angela Aragon, Hudson's aunt, said in a phone interview, describing her sister Laura's daughter as "just so full of love."

Hudson, who turned 22 on the day of her death, had recently started working for a Dallas logistics company after graduating in May from UA, Aragon said. A UA spokesman said she majored in marketing and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.

"She segued from graduation straight into a great job, and she was really excited about that," Aragon said.

At UA, Hudson led the UARK Fly Fishers student organization, said Sam Meaders, a recent UA graduate who served as president of a similar club for bass fishing.

Meaders said Hudson had a passion for nature and camping.

"She used to film her trips with her friends and made really cool videos about them. She was such a nice person that even though I wasn't on the fly fishing team she would invite me to come out to their camping trips," Meaders said via a Facebook message.

Others shared remembrances of Hudson on social media.

"You brought so many blessings into the lives of anyone who was lucky to know you. You were bright, funny, talented and kind," said Connor Otto in a post written on Facebook.

Authorities say the murder suspect, Glen D. Richter, was booked early Thursday into the Dallas County jail.

Police have not revealed a motive in the killing. Aragon said police have told family members that they believe Hudson was targeted at random.

An affidavit states that surveillance video from a business shows Hudson exiting her vehicle, then a person approaches her and forces her back inside the vehicle.

The affidavit describes a fingerprint found on the vehicle as linking Richter to Hudson's death, which is believed to have taken place between 4:40 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. Monday. Hudson's vehicle was found about a 10th of a mile from Greenville Avenue in a neighborhood known as Lower Greenville.

Online jail records don't indicate whether Richter has an attorney to answer the charges.

Hudson was born in Dallas and attended a boarding school in Massachusetts, according to obituary information. She was "absolutely passionate" about fly fishing and cared deeply for her black Labrador retriever, Beau, Aragon said.

"She cherished that animal," Aragon said.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.

Sara Hudson

Metro on 08/23/2019