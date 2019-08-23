Governor of Wisconsin rips gun-law opponents as ‘irrational’

MADISON, Wis. — The argument from Republicans and gun-rights advocates that universal background checks and “red flag” laws will lead to the repeal of the Second Amendment right to bear arms is “frankly BS,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday.

Evers called Republican arguments against such bills “irrational” and cautioned them against deciding to not take up the measures in a special session, a move the Democratic governor is keeping open as an option.

“Gaveling in and gaveling out, essentially just showing up and going home, is something that will affect people’s re-election opportunities,” Evers said during an interview on WTMJ-AM.

Evers and Democrats last week introduced a universal background check bill in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. They also support a red flag law that would establish a process for a judge to remove guns from people determined to be threats to themselves or others.

Democrats in Wisconsin — where openly carrying a firearm is legal — and across the country are pushing similar proposals on the heels of the shootings. But Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have shown no interest in taking up the bills, raising concerns about infringing on Second Amendment rights. They, much like Republicans across the country, say the focus should be on mental health.

Evers dismissed arguments from the National Rifle Association and other opponents that the laws would lead to the repeal of the Second Amendment.

“It’s just frankly BS, excuse me,” Evers said.