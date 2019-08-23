Gunman remains at large after wounding Los Angeles County deputy

LOS ANGELES — A shooter remained at large Thursday after wounding a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in a sheriff’s station parking lot in the Mojave Desert city of Lancaster, authorities said.

A search of the area concluded without finding a suspect, said Deputy Morgan Arteaga, a department spokesman. A person detained during the search was not related to the case, she said.

The search had focused on a nearby building complex that provides housing to people with mental health issues.

The victim, Deputy Angel Reinosa was treated and released after the Wednesday afternoon shooting, Arteaga said.

Reinosa, 21, was hit while heading to his car in the employee parking lot of the Lancaster station shortly before 3 p.m., Capt. Todd Weber said.

Mayor R. Rex Parris said the deputy was wearing a ballistic vest that deflected the bullet into his shoulder.

Deputies searched for the sniper inside the block-long, four-story structure with many windows that overlook the sheriff’s facility in downtown Lancaster, a desert city of about 160,000 people north of Los Angeles.

Tactical teams were working their way through the building Wednesday night, evacuating some people and having others shelter in place, Weber said.

They had no description of the shooter but believed they could narrow down the area of the building where the attacker might be, Weber said.

The mayor said it appeared that the shooting was a random act.