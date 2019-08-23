JOHN DEERING CARTOON: Give me your pre-hired, for sure

.
How 'bout those who follow the LAW and enter, or seek to enter, the country LEGALLY ? I guess that's too much to expect from the new left (and the companies who knowingly hire illegals).
What happened to obeying the law. How about a cartoon on Congress who is responsible for most of the problems with immigration. And you can include both Democrats and Republicans as they are both guilty. We need congressional term limits now!
ADRINK-Do you really believe that the politicians.Will give up their golden goose.They have made the laws.That favor them,and not us.The MONIES-PAC,LOBBY,SPEECHES,AND DIFFERENT CONFLICT OF INTEREST RULES GOVERN THEM. This behavior is so ingrained.There has to be a drastic change.You saw.How Trump was paddled by the NRA to forget all his talk to help protect this countries citizen's with strong background checks.The NRA makes the money.Then Trump admitted the NRA helped him get elected.You can not be anymore paid off than that.Trump has drained the swamp alright.Right into his pockets. DUMP TRUMP! to
Comments