Jones leads Giants to TD in win

CINCINNATI -- Daniel Jones had an encouraging performance Thursday night, leading the New York Giants to a touchdown during a 25-23 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Zac Taylor's first home game as head coach.

Jones got into the game on the Giants' second series and went 9 of 11 for 141 yards the rest of the half. He had completions of 35 yards to Brittan Golden and 27 yards to Darius Slayton on a seven-play touchdown drive.

Manning led an opening 15-play series that ended in a field goal and included five plays that gained at least 9 yards. Manning was 4 of 8 for 41 yards.

The Bengals' new offense under Taylor has struggled to find consistency. Andy Dalton played three series that ended with a couple of punts and a touchdown. Rookie Ryan Finley finished the first half when Dalton left and was 14 of 20 for 155 yards with no interceptions and 3 sacks.

PATRIOTS 10, PANTHERS 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Carolina quarterback Cam Newton left the exhibition game against New England in the first quarter with a foot injury that left him grimacing on the sideline.

Newton appeared to be injured when he was sacked for a loss of 8 yards by Adam Butler on a third and 10 from the Carolina 31. It was one of two Patriots sacks while Newton was in the game. He went 4 for 6 for 30 yards.

Kyle Allen took over at quarterback in the second quarter.

Tom Brady finished his first exhibition game of 2019 by going 8 for 12 for 75 yards, including an 18-yard pass to tight end Ryan Izzo to set up the 1-yard touchdown plunge by James Develin in the second quarter. It was the starting offense's final series.

REDSKINS 19, FALCONS 7

ATLANTA -- Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Washington to three second-half scoring drives, including two set up by Atlanta's lost fumbles while attempting to field punts, and the Redskins took a preseason victory over the Falcons.

Case Keenum played the first half at quarterback and lost a fumble which helped the Falcons lead 7-6 at halftime.

Haskins, the first-round draft pick from Ohio State, completed 7 of 13 passes for 74 yards in the second half.

Atlanta's Matt Ryan played the full first half in his most extended playing time of the preseason and completed 9 of 14 pass for 74 yards.

He was perfect in the first quarter, when he completed each of his eight passes for 60 yards.

RAVENS 26, EAGLES 15

PHILADELPHIA -- Trace McSorley will be too valuable for special teams with performances like this.

The rookie quarterback threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score, helping Baltimore beat Philadelphia.

The game was stopped by the NFL with 11:43 remaining in the fourth quarter because of lightning after a short delay.

Carson Wentz again sat out for the Eagles, but several starters saw their first action this summer and Josh McCown made his debut after ending his brief retirement to play his 18th season.

DOLPHINS 22, JAGUARS 7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Josh Rosen came off the bench late in the third quarter and engineered a 99-yard touchdown drive as Miami beat Jacksonville.

Rosen, who is battling Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job for Miami (2-1), was 5-for-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 23 yards.

Nick Foles, making his first appearance of the preseason for the Jaguars (0-3), played the first quarter and went 6-for-10 for 48 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Rookie defensive end Josh Allen, the Jaguars' first-round draft pick, had four tackles, including two for losses in the first half, and two quarterback hits.

RAIDERS 22, PACKERS 21

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Daniel Carson kicked a 33-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining, and Oakland earned a bizarre preseason victory over Green Bay on a field that was shortened over concerns about player safety.

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur decided to sit 33 players, including star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones. Rodgers hasn't played in the preseason.

The Raiders' Nathan Peterman threw two touchdown passes, including a 17-yarder to De'Mornay Pierson-El in the fourth quarter that cut Green Bay's lead to 21-19. His two-point conversion attempt was intercepted. Peterman finished 23 of 37 for 210 yards.

The teams used an 80-yard field with the goal lines starting at the 10-yard lines and no kickoffs. They received the ball at the 15-yard line, which was located at the normal 25-yard line. The field was reconfigured because of concerns about the areas where the goal posts for the CFL's Winnipeg franchise are usually located.

The Raiders decided to move one of their two home exhibition games to Winnipeg in a move that saved them $500,000 in rent at the Oakland Coliseum.

The team is planning to move to Las Vegas in 2020.

At a glance

THURSDAY’S GAMES

NY Giants 25, Cincinnati 23

Washington 19, Atlanta 7

New England 10, Carolina 3

Baltimore 26, Philadelphia 15

Miami 22, Jacksonville 7

Oakland 22, Green Bay 21

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at NY Jets, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Denver at LA Rams, 8 p.m.

Seattle at LA Chargers, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

