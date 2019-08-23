Northeast Arkansas man arrested after multiple pounds of marijuana is found in residence

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department seized $15,535 cash, 2017 grams marijuana, 73 dosages of steroid pills, 6 steroid vials, THC gummy worms, 8 cannabis vape pens, a Hi Point firearm, needles, syringes, bongs, pipes, scales, a blow torch, cell phone, rounds, and more.

A Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday afternoon after officers four pounds of marijuana, multiple vials of steroids, guns and more in his residence, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched 300 block of Oxford Cove in reference to heavy traffic and possible narcotic sales. Officers said they would confiscate $15,535 cash, over 4 pounds of marijuana, 73 steroid pills, six steroid vials, THC gummy worms, 8 cannabis vape pens, a Hi Point firearm, needles, syringes, bongs, pipes, scales, a blow torch, cellphone, rounds, and more.

The “street value” of the drugs was at $11,250 and the property seized was estimated to cost $16,465, according to a news release.

Officers said Aaron Matthew Pipes, 25, was arrested and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule one or two drug greater than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Craighead County jail Friday in lieu of $2,500 bond.