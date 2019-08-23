Public asked to help name baby orangutan at Little Rock Zoo

In this Tuesday, July 30, 2019 photo provided by the Little Rock, Ark., Zoo is Berani, a Northwest Bornean orangutan, as she holds her newborn at the zoo. The baby, who is not yet named, is Berani's first and the fifth for the father, Bandar. The World Wildlife Fund lists Bornean orangutans, whose populations have declined by more than 50% over the past 60 years as critically endangered, one step below extinct in the wild. (Karen Caster/Little Rock Zoo via AP)

The Little Rock Zoo is calling on the public to help name a baby orangutan born in July. Participants can vote here, and the zoo said the poll will also be posted on its website and Facebook page.

The baby, born July 29 to mother Berani and father Bandar, is a young female. Zookeepers have selected four names from which the public can choose.

The names, all in Malay, are:

Kasih (pronounced KAH-see), which means love

Markisa (pronounced Mark-KEE-suh), which means passion fruit

Sabah (pronounced SA-bah), which is the name of the state in northern Borneo where orangutans are found

Madu (MAH-do), which means honey

Votes can be cast until Aug. 30, the zoo said, and a winning name will be announced then.