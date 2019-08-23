Scherzer returns, fine in 4 innings in Nats victory

PITTSBURGH -- To Max Scherzer, a short outing was totally OK.

"I can't get hurt again," the Washington Nationals ace said. "That's just the reality of this."

Scherzer pitched four innings in his return from the injured list Thursday night and the Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1.

Scherzer allowed 1 run and 4 hits, struck out 3 and walked 1. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was put on the IL on July 26 with a strain in his upper back -- a day earlier, he made his first start since being on the injured list with a back issue.

"I just wanted to come out here, not really empty the tank tonight, and just try to pitch," Scherzer said. "Got out here and was able to go four innings, and got to get a good feel for this, of getting back in there."

"I feel pretty good post-start. With this whole process of trying to learn what's going on here, it's a recovery," he said.

The Nationals hadn't set a pitch count for Scherzer in this game, but said they would closely monitor him. He threw 71 pitches, 48 for strikes.

"He threw 70-plus pitches, and he felt good," Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. "He was a little gassed, which we figured he would be. His intensity was like always and he got through it."

Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered for Washington, which leads the National League wild-card race and won for the ninth time in 11 games.

The Pirates fell to 8-30 since the All-Star break. Steven Brault (3-3) allowed two runs, each scored in the first, in six innings. Five of Washington's seven hits off Brault came in the first two innings.

"It was just the ebb and flow of the game, and that's why I love starting so much," Brault said. "That's why I've always loved starting. You have to be able to make adjustments throughout the game."

Scherzer is 7-0 in his past 11 starts. He said the next step would be to build toward throwing 100 pitches in a game.

"Hopefully I wake up tomorrow and I feel good," Scherzer said. "If I do, it's time to strengthen up. That will be a good sign, if I feel good tomorrow. ... This is a good start, but I'm not out of the woods."

Hunter Strickland (2-1) allowed one hit in two innings for the victory.

Scherzer struggled in the third, using 25 pitches and allowing Adam Frazier's seventh home run of the season on a fastball with one out. He stranded runners on first and second by striking out Colin Moran.

"We had one missed opportunity early," Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle said.

"A couple innings where one more hit could've put some more pressure on [Scherzer]. We're not getting the big hit when we need it."

CUBS 1, GIANTS 0 Kyle Hendricks pitched seven sharp innings and host Chicago won despite getting only two hits, edging San Francisco for its fifth consecutive victory.

BRAVES 3, MARLINS 2 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and Atlanta won its fifth consecutive game, finishing off visiting Miami.

CARDINALS 6, ROCKIES 5 Marcell Ozuna, Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler each hit two-run home runs, and host St. Louis came back to beat Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 5, ROYALS 4 (10) Brock Holt hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning as Boston beat visiting Kansas City to complete the weather-suspended game that began Aug. 7. After a two-week wait, it only took the Red Sox 12 minutes to win the game.

ASTROS 6, TIGERS 3 Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings, Alex Bregman homered and Houston beat visiting Detroit.

WHITE SOX 6, RANGERS 1 Yoan Moncada lined a two-run home run his return from the injured list, Ross Detwiler struck out a career-high eight and host Chicago beat Texas.

