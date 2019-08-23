Sections
Supreme Court: Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:22 p.m. 16comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this Aug. 19, 2016, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is introduced during the keynote address for the State Bar of New Mexico's Annual Meeting in Pojoaque. The Supreme Court announced Aug. 23, 2019, that Ginsburg has been treated for a malignant tumor. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz, File)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.

The court said Friday the tumor was "treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body."

In a statement, the court said a biopsy performed July 31 confirmed a "localized malignant tumor." The court said Ginsburg does not need any additional treatment but will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.

The court said Ginsburg canceled an annual summer visit to Santa Fe but has otherwise maintained an active schedule during treatment.

Ginsburg, who is 86, has had several bouts with cancer beginning in 1999. In December, 2018, she had surgery for cancerous growths on her left lung.

A sold-out event in North Little Rock featuring Ginsburg scheduled for Sept. 3 will still happen, organizers said Friday.

Comments

  • Seitan
    August 23, 2019 at 2:03 p.m.

    Stay strong, Ruth! We need you!
  • hah406
    August 23, 2019 at 2:13 p.m.

    The woman is tougher than Trumpty will ever be.
  • Skeptic1
    August 23, 2019 at 2:26 p.m.

    I wish her well, but at 86 she should think about the good of the court, most justices by 85 retire for a reason.
  • abb
    August 23, 2019 at 2:32 p.m.

    The old crone has survived three of the deadliest cancers so far. Most would retire but her hatred for the US and her bloodlust for infantcide (aka abortion) must keep her going.

  • ARMNAR
    August 23, 2019 at 2:37 p.m.

    Typical hateful BSC ABB.
  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    August 23, 2019 at 2:42 p.m.

    she is a tough old bird. don't know why in 2019 we still haven't eradicated all cancer. (is it just too profitable )?
  • Seitan
    August 23, 2019 at 2:43 p.m.

    Nothing more hateful and unAmerican than the rantings of ABB.
  • mozarky2
    August 23, 2019 at 2:44 p.m.

    I would urge my fellow Normal Americans not to wallow in the same joy that "progs" are currently engaged in over the death of David Koch.
    I never figured out what "progs" had against the Kochs; I mean they WERE open borders activists just like "progs"
    Maybe it was just because they were capitalists who created thousands of jobs and paid billions in wages to their employees. After all, "progs" know money should flow from the government, not capitalists.
  • Packman
    August 23, 2019 at 2:48 p.m.

    Sad. Just really, really, sad. Ruth Ginsberg's hatred for Donald Trump and conservatism overrides her desire for good health and simultaneously makes a mockery of the highest court in the land.
    .
    Anyone 86 year old with cancer and a long history of health problems not mentally broken by Hillary's defeat would concentrate on taking care of themselves instead of putting up the façade of working. It's also obvious to any unbiased observer her votes are being cast by her clerks, making a mockery of her positon on the Court.
    .
    Just really, really sad. Sooner or later Mother Nature will intervene and the charade will end.

  • Seitan
    August 23, 2019 at 2:54 p.m.

    Packman. What is sad is how often you have pined for her death. And please don't pretend like you haven't. You are a sick puppy.
