Travs' offense held to 5 hits

Three Corpus Christi pitchers limited the Arkansas Travelers to five hits in a 4-2 come-from-behind victory in front of 2,602 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park on Thursday night.

The Travelers remain a game behind Tulsa in the second half of the Texas League North Division standings.

Arkansas grabbed a 2-0 advantage when Donnie Walton scored on a wild pitch and Jarred Kelenic drove in a run with a triple in the first inning.

Walton singled in the third and Kyle Lewis reached on an infield single in the fourth, but the Travelers failed to collect any more hits until the eighth.

Forrest Whitley (1-2) worked five innings to pick up the victory. Whitley struck out nine and walked four. Reliever Willy Collado surrendered two hits in the eighth inning but worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Arkansas starter Ian McKinney lasted 4 innings, giving up 4 hits and 4 walks while striking out 5. Matt Tenuta (2-2) took the loss, giving up four consecutive singles in the sixth inning to allow the Hooks to take a 3-2 lead.

Walton and Lewis each went 2 for 3 for the Travelers.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. AMARILLO SOD POODLES

WHEN 7:10 p.m. today

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock.

RADIO KARN-AM 920 in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: TBD; Hooks: LHP Nick Margevicius (4-3, 4.29 ERA)

TICKETS $13 box seats, $9 reserved, $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Pyro in the Park IV

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Amarillo, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Amarillo, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Amarillo, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

Sports on 08/23/2019