1 dead, 1 in custody after Pulaski County homicide, authorities say

Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call found a body Saturday morning, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

A 911 caller at 11:12 a.m. Saturday had reported a domestic disturbance near the intersection of Dan Thomas Road and Neely Road in Sweet Home, and deputies found the body of a man in the front lawn near a home and metal shop, who had been killed, Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

A man who was a person of interest in the killing was taken into custody when deputies arrived at the scene on Saturday morning, Burk said.

The man was not shot, Burk said. His cause of death was not immediately released.