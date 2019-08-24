Class 6A 5 key games

Steven Jones, who coached at Junction City the past two seasons, was hired by El Dorado in one of the biggest head coaching moves in the offseason. Jones’ Wildcats take on Conway on Aug. 30 in one of the top games of the season.

Conway at El Dorado (Aug. 30)

One of the biggest head coaching hires in the offseason came at El Dorado when the Wildcats hired Junction City's Steven Jones to replace Scott Reed, who is now at Cabot. Jones led Junction City to a Class 2A state championship in 2018 and will look to lead the Wildcats to their first state title since 2013. His first game leading the Wildcats will be against the Wampus Cats, who defeated El Dorado in two overtimes last season in the season opener.

Fort Smith Northside at Greenwood (Sept. 6)

Greenwood Coach Rick Jones enjoys having his Bulldogs play not only Fort Smith Northside but also Fort Smith Southside in nonconference play. Northside, which played in the Class 7A semifinals last season, handed Greenwood its only loss a year ago. The Bulldogs then reeled off 12 consecutive victories to win the Class 6A state championship. Win or lose, Greenwood will be better for playing the Grizzlies (and the Mavericks the next week).

Marion at West Memphis (Sept. 27)

There's no love lost between these two Crittenden County rivals. Last year's game was won by West Memphis, 22-20. This season, the Patriots travel to West Memphis to try to get revenge on the Blue Devils. Oh, and this is also the 6A-East Conference opener for both teams. So, rivalry aside, this game should loom large for both teams in the 6A-East.

Greenwood at Benton (Oct. 25)

When it comes to which game will be the best one to watch in the 6A-West Conference this season, take a trip to Saline County in late October. Greenwood, the two-time defending Class 6A state champions, knocked off Benton twice last season, including a 45-14 rout in the state title game. Benton hasn't won a conference championship since 2014, but a victory over the Bulldogs could put them in prime position to end that drought.

Jonesboro at Marion (Nov. 7)

Two of the state's top junior quarterbacks will be on display in the final week of the regular season in Jonesboro's Cross Jumper and Marion's Daedrick Cail. Both players are also star baseball players for the Hurricane and Patriots, respectively. But on this first Friday of November, a top two seed from the 6A-East Conference could be on the line, like it was last season, when Marion defeated Jonesboro to earn the No. 2 seed in the Class 6A playoffs.

Sports on 08/24/2019