Class 6A Super Six

No. 1

Greenwood

COACH Rick Jones CONFERENCE 6A-West 2018 RECORD 12-1 KEY RETURNERS RB Hunter Wilkinson (Jr., 5-9, 178); WR Lazaro Angel (Sr., 5-10, 165); S Logan Workman (Sr., 5-7, 141) NOTEWORTHY Greenwood has played in the past four Class 6A state championship games and has won the past two, against Pine Bluff in 2017 and Benton in 2018. … Bulldogs Coach Rick Jones leads all active coaches with eight state championships. … Senior QB Jace Presley will be the Bulldogs’ second consecutive new starting signal-caller, joining Peyton Holt in 2018.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT Sept. 6 Fort Smith Northside Sept. 13 Fort Smith Southside Sept. 20 at Sand Springs (Okla.)

Page Sept. 27 at LR Hall Oct. 4 El Dorado Oct. 11 Siloam Springs Oct. 18 at Russellville Oct. 25 at Benton Nov. 1 Sheridan Nov. 8 at Lake Hamilton 6A-West game

No. 2

Benton

COACH Brad Harris CONFERENCE 6A-West 2018 RECORD 10-3 KEY RETURNERS RB D’Anthony Harper (Sr., 5-8, 200); WR Gavin Wells (Sr., 5-8, 165); DL Trae Maxwell (Sr., 6-0, 230) NOTEWORTHY Benton has been one of the most consistent programs in Class 6A over the past five seasons, making two state championship game appearances. But the Panthers are still searching for their first championship since 1977. … The Panthers must replace Zak Wallace at running back, but they are confident in senior D’Anthony Harper, who was Wallace’s backup a year ago.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 30 Bryant^ Sept. 6 Arkadelphia Sept. 20 at Cabot Sept. 27 Russellville Oct. 4 at Siloam Springs Oct. 11 LR Hall Oct. 18 El Dorado Oct. 25 Greenwood Nov. 1 at Lake Hamilton Nov. 8 Sheridan ^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock 6A-West game

No. 3

West Memphis

COACH Billy Elmore CONFERENCE 6A-East 2018 RECORD 11-1 KEY RETURNERS QB Owens McConnell (Sr., 6-1, 235); OL Oshae Car-lock (Sr., 5-8, 320); LB Kendarrius Moore (Sr., 6-1, 215) NOTEWORTHY West Memphis has won 21 games the past two seasons, but fell short of the Class 6A state championship both years, losing in the semifinals at Greenwood in 2017 and to Benton at home in 2018. … Senior LB Kendarrius Moore finished with 69 tackles, including 17 1/2 for a loss, 4 sacks and 4 interceptions last season. … The Blue Devils’ 6A-East Conference championship a year ago was their first since 2011.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 27 LR Central^ Sept. 13 Blytheville Sept. 20 at Wynne Sept. 27 Marion Oct. 4 at Searcy Oct. 11 Sylvan Hills Oct. 18 at Jonesboro Oct. 25 Jacksonville Nov. 1 at Pine Bluff Nov. 7 Mountain Home ^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock 6A-East game

No. 4

Marion

COACH Keith Houston CONFERENCE 6A-East 2018 RECORD 8-3 KEY RETURNERS QB Daedrick Cail (Jr., 6-1, 205); RB Anthony Price (Sr., 5-10, 195); WR Markell Wynn (Jr., 6-1, 185) NOTEWORTHY Marion was one of the biggest surprises in 2018, winning eight games and advancing to the Class 6A quarterfinals under first-year Coach Keith Houston. … Junior QB Daedrick Cail, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps sophomore of the year in 2018, passed for 2,336 yards and 24 touchdowns a year ago. … The Patriots had not won more than five games in the previous six years before last season.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 30 Blytheville Sept. 6 Wynne Sept. 13 at LR Parkview Sept. 27 at West Memphis Oct. 4 at Sylvan Hills Oct. 11 Searcy Oct. 18 at Mountain Home Oct. 25 Pine Bluff Nov. 1 at Jacksonville Nov. 7 Jonesboro 6A-East game

No. 5

Jonesboro

COACH Randy Coleman CONFERENCE 6A-East 2018 RECORD 7-5 KEY RETURNERS QB Cross Jumper (Jr., 6-2, 195); RB Albert George (Jr., 6-0, 210); DL Jashaud Stewart (Sr., 6-2, 216) NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro had one of the youngest quarterback/running back duos in the state in 2018 in juniors Cross Jumper and Albert George. Jumper passed for 2,413 yards and 28 touchdowns, while George rushed for 811 yards and 10 scores. … Senior DL Jashaud Stewart (89 tackles, including 24 for a loss, 6 sacks) has orally committed to the University of Arkansas. … Coach Randy Coleman is 89-40 in 11 seasons at Jonesboro.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 30 LR Catholic Sept. 6 at Batesville Sept. 13 at Conway Sept. 27 Mountain Home Oct. 4 Jacksonville Oct. 11 at Pine Bluff Oct. 18 West Memphis Oct. 25 at Searcy Nov. 1 Sylvan Hills Nov. 7 at Marion 6A-East game

No. 6

Russellville

COACH Jeff Weaver CONFERENCE 6A-West 2018 RECORD 7-4 KEY RETURNERS WR T.J. Holt (Sr., 6-1, 175); OL Jayvien Franklin (Sr., 6-1, 220); DL Kobe Curtis (Sr., 6-1,

220) NOTEWORTHY Coach Jeff Weaver enters his third season at Russell-ville after coaching at Little Rock Christian. … The Cyclones finished third in the 6A-West Conference in 2018, but lost to Sylvan Hills in two overtimes in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. … Senior DL Kobe Curtis had 65 tackles and two sacks last season.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT Sept. 6 at Morrilton Sept. 13 at Springdale Har-Ber Sept. 20 Alma Sept. 27 at Benton Oct. 4 Sheridan Oct. 11 at Lake Hamilton Oct. 18 Greenwood Oct. 25 at LR Hall Nov. 1 El Dorado Nov. 8 Siloam Springs 6A-West game