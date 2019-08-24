East Arkansas man pleads guilty to child porn possession, sentenced to 12 years

A Forrest City man pleaded guilty to charges of possessing child pornography and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, a news release said Friday.

Mario George, 31, was arrested in May 2018 after law enforcement officers found 20 videos and images of children as young as 5 being raped in his possession, according to a news release by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s spokeswoman Amanda Priest.

The Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit officers found a computer and thumb drive with the materials on it in George’s St. Francis County home when they arrested him, Priest said.

In the release, Rutledge said the man's actions "only prolong the vicious victimization of innocent children."

“I will do everything in my power to keep these predators off the streets and away from our homes,” she said.