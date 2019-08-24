Joe T. Robinson's Zac White commits to baseball Hogs, joins brother on the Hill

Joe T. Robinson shortstop Zac White has committed to Arkansas after receiving a scholarship offer from baseball coach Dave Van Horn.

White, 5-10, 190 pounds, received the offer after attending Arkansas’ Prospect Showcase Camp on Saturday. He's the Hogs' 19th pledge for the 2020 class.

“I had a really nice long talk with Coach Van Horn,” White said. “He was awesome. He was all I could ask for and more because I honestly envisioned it to be more like a business but it seemed really personable.”

Injuries hurt his recruitment with other schools. He wasn't able to play the summer of his freshman or sophomore years because of an injury and was only able to play in July for the Rawlings Arkansas Prospects after suffering a broken foot earlier in the summer.

White chose the Hogs over an offer from Crowder College and interest from a few others.

He batted .506 and had 33 RBI’s along with 4 home runs, 4 triples, 11 doubles for a .571 on base percentage for the Senators. He had a 1.47 slugging percentage while also stealing 24 bases.

The White family has strong tradition with Arkansas. His great-grandfather Harold “Greasy” Rees played football for the Razorbacks, his grandfather John Rees played receiver from 1968-70, his uncle John Aaron Rees played from 2005-2008, and his father, David, played golf at Arkansas in the early 1990s. His younger brother is Arkansas freshman receiver John David White.

Being able to attend Arkansas with his brother is special.

“We’ve lived in the same room ever since we were little kids,” White said. “So now I’ll be up on the campus with him and it’s honestly everything I could hope for and everything my parents want. It’s a dream come true for me because they have a lot of people I know up here. Being here with my brother and going through it together, that’s awesome.”

