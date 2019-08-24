Khalen Robinson surprised by Arkansas, plans return visit

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman hosted Bryant guard Khalen ‘KK’ Robinson for the first time, and Robinson plans to return for an official visit.

"It went well," said Robinson, who's working on a date to officially visit the Razorbacks. "They showed me a lot of things that I really didn't expect. The NBA pro experience that Coach Musselman has, I didn't know a lot about it. They have a lot of connections on the pro level. They want to change the culture around Arkansas basketball. I really like that."

Robinson, 6-1, 170 pounds, recently narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa State, TCU, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The highlight of the visit was taking pictures with Musselman.

"That was definitely one of the best parts," Robinson said.

Robinson said the trip helped Arkansas in trying to land him.

"It helped me get more information about how the school is and their program," Robinson said, "and where their intentions are as far as changing it."

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 19 point guard and No. 90 overall recruit in the 2020 class

Robinson was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first team All-Arkansas Preps team after averaging 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and three steals per game and leading the Hornets to the Class 6A state title game last season.

He plans to make an official visit to Kansas on Oct. 4-6. He has not set dates for other visits.