BASKETBALL

Howard a Laker again

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis, a person familiar with the decision said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn't been completed for Howard to make an improbable return to the Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure. The eight-time All-Star selection will be the ostensible replacement for center DeMarcus Cousins, who recently tore a knee ligament after signing with the Lakers as a free agent last month. Cousins could be sidelined for the entire upcoming season, and Howard will team with JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis to play the center spot for the Lakers. Howard spent one infamous season with the Lakers, who acquired him from Orlando in August 2012 and teamed him with Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol in the hopes of building a championship-contending superteam. Although Howard valiantly played through injuries, he also clashed with Bryant, coach Mike D'Antoni and others in the locker room before that misbegotten season ended with a first-round playoff sweep. Howard averaged 17.1 points and led the NBA with 12.4 rebounds during his sole season in L.A. Howard then left the Lakers as a free agent in July 2013, turning down a $118 million deal to join Houston for significantly less. Howard was with six franchises in the six years after he left L.A. Howard signed with Washington last summer, but he needed spinal surgery and played in only nine games for the Wizards, who traded him to the Grizzlies last month.

TENNIS

Giorgi advances

Camila Giorgi fought off three match points in a third-set tiebreaker and rallied to beat top-seeded Wang Qiang 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Friday and reach the final of the Bronx Open. Giorgi will play in her second final in the last month when she faces qualifier Magda Linette, who upset No. 5 seed Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first semifinal. Giorgi will be seeking her third WTA title and first this year. The Italian reached the final in Washington, where she fell to Jessica Pegula. Wang served for the match with a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker, but Giorgi won the next two points on the Chinese player's serve to start a run of five consecutive points to seize the match in 2 hours, 39 minutes.

GOLF

Broch Larsen leads

Nicole Broch Larsen shot her second consecutive 6-under 66 on Friday for a one-shot lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko midway through the LPGA Tour's CP Women's Open. Broch Larsen, who started on the back nine, birdied three of her last four holes to push ahead of Ko and post a 12-under 132 at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario. Ko shot a bogey-free 67. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada was three shots back after a 69 along with Pajaree Anannarukarn (69) and Yu Liu (67). Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks), Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) and Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Funk in front

Fred Funk shot an 8-under 64 on Friday and held a one-shot lead over hometown favorite Fred Couples after the first round of the Champions Tour's Boeing Classic at Snoqualmie, Wash. Starting on the back nine at Snoqualmie Ridge, Funk birdied four of his first five holes and turned in 31. He made his only bogey on the par-4 fourth, but rebounded with two more birdies. Two-time champion Bernhard Langer, Doug Garwood, Jeff Maggert, Paul Broadhurst and Stephen Leaney were all two shots back. Defending champion Scott Parel and Scott McCarron -- the leader in the Charles Schwab Cup points race -- both shot 69, along with Glen Day (Little Rock). Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 68 and was tied for 11th. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 5-over 77 and was in 76th place.

Brehm ahead by 1

Ryan Brehm shot an 8-under 63 on Friday, one of the best rounds of the day, to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the Korn Ferry Tour's Boise Open in Boise, Idaho. Brehm had a two-round total of 12-under 130. Charlie Saxon (67) was alone in second. Tyler Duncan (67), Zac Blair (66) and Grayson Murray (68) were a stroke back at 10 under. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot an even-par 71 and was tied for 59th at 3-under 139. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

FOOTBALL

Seaver is 'Terrific'

It's settled: Tom Seaver is "Tom Terrific," not Tom Brady. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday rejected Brady's application to take control of the nickname, ruling that it "points uniquely and unmistakably to Tom Seaver." It added that giving Brady a trademark for "Tom Terrific" might lead people to conclude the Hall of Fame pitcher endorses certain products, rather than the New England Patriots quarterback. Brady has said he doesn't like the nickname and was just trying to trademark it to keep others from using it without his permission. But Seaver fans accused Brady of trying to appropriate their hero's identity. Brady will have to make do with the nicknames TB12 and G.O.A.T., or "Greatest of All Time."

Newton has sprain

Carolina Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said Cam Newton has a mid-foot sprain and he's "cautiously optimistic" the quarterback will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Newton injured his left foot in Carolina's 10-3 preseason loss Thursday night at New England. Newton was trying to avoid a sack in the first quarter when he got tripped up and landed on the turf. He hobbled to the sideline and grimaced in pain on the bench before walking under his own power to the locker room. The 2015 league MVP was in 11 plays and three series when the Panthers gained just 29 yards. He was sacked twice. Newton left the stadium in a walking boot and didn't address the media before boarding the team bus.

HOCKEY

Caps center fails test

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov tested positive for cocaine at the world championship and has been banned from the Russian national team for four years. Kuznetsov failed a doping test taken May 26 -- the day Russia won the bronze medal game against the Czech Republic in Slovakia, the International Ice Hockey Federation said Friday. The previous day, Russia had lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Finland. The NHL closed its review of the incident within days, saying it found no reason to question the player's explanation. The IIHF said the ban expires on June 12, 2023. That excludes Kuznetsov, 27, from the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the next three world championships. The ban does not affect playing for the Capitals, who won the 2018 Stanley Cup with Kuznetsov starring in the playoffs. The NHL considers the positive test for cocaine an instance of drug abuse, not one of using the substance as a performance enhancer.

MISCELLANEOUS

Bulldogs on probation

Mississippi State received three years' probation from the NCAA after an investigation determined a part-time student tutor completed coursework for 10 football players and one men's basketball player in an online class. Penalties include vacating an unspecified number of wins from the 2018 football season and the 2018-19 men's basketball season. Mississippi State also will have 10 football players miss eight games in the upcoming season. The Bulldogs lose one scholarship for the 2020-21 basketball season and two scholarships for both the 2021 and 2022 football seasons. The former tutor involved received a 10-year show-cause penalty. Neither the football program nor the men's basketball program received a postseason ban.

